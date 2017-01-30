HARIPUR: A teenage boy committed suicide after his father scolded him over a domestic issue in Banda Munir Khan village here on Sunday. The Saddar police quoted father of the deceased as saying that Haseeb, 16, did not go to school regularly. On Sunday morning, he and his wife scolded Haseeb and insisted him to go to school regularly and take interest in household chores.The father said that instead, Haseeb went to a room and hanged himself with the ceiling fan. The police registered the case and started investigation.

