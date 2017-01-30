Hindko Academy launches quarterly journal for women

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy has launched a new Hindko language literary journal to provide a platform to the women writers and poets. Hina Tahir, a research officer at the Gandhara Hindko Academy, is the editor of the quarterly magazine.

Titled “Fatima”, the cover of the maiden issue of the journal carries a picture from the first women conference. The back has an image of the second moot. Both the conferences were arranged jointly by the board and the academy at the Archives Hall in Peshawar.

The first issue has write-ups by academicians such as Prof Dr Umme Salma Gillani (daughter of great religious scholar Maulvi Amir Shah Gillani), Prof Dr Tazeen Gul, Dr Gul Naz Arshad, and a Pakistani-Canadian broadcaster, Aftab Iqbal Bano. The three writers are college teachers.

Dr Tazeen Gul has dwelt at the link between a language and culture. Aftab Iqbal Bano has talked of the connection between culture and development. Prof Ghazala Yousaf and Hanifa Bibi have discussed importance of the language and culture.

The pieces by interior designer, Farishta Awan, and gynecologist, Dr Shakira Noreen, are about the significance of the mother language as a source of identity.Prof Ghazala Roohi has written on customs and traditions. Prof Samina Effat’s write-up is about the 16 old gates that the walled city of Peshawar once had and some of which have been reconstructed now.

Prof Dur-e-Shehwar has mentioned the struggle of late Begum Sardar Haider Jaffar, a known Pakistan Movement worker.Madiha Kashif has used her pen to spotlight the hospitality of the people of Peshawar. The write-up by Parveen Malik is about the folklore.

There is a piece by Hina Tahir that discusses the wedding customs of Peshawar city which have faded away with the passage of time.Shafaq Zahid has enlisted the misplaced notions which force parents to discourage children to speak the Hindko language.

There is Hindko language poetry by Bushra Farukh, Surraya Hussam Hur, Rani Bano, Dr Parveen Saif, Dr Nighat Khursheed, Darkhshan Anjum and Nadia Hassan.The launching ceremony of the journal was arranged recently at the Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan Hall of the academy.

Farhat Jabeen, widow of founding-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, that runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy under public-private partnership, was the chief guest.Noted among the guests included Hindko language research scholar and General Secretary of Gandhara Hindko Board, Muhammad Ziauddin, lyricist Syed Saeed Gillani, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi,Waseem Shahid, Prof Ghazala Yousaf, Madiha Kashif, Salma Malik, Darakhshan Anjum and Nadia Hassan.

Speaking on the occasion, Editor Hina Tahir said the journal was distinct in that it had write-ups only by the women literati.“The publication is meant to bring forward the Hindko women writers and facilitate them to contribute to literature, culture and research fields,” said Hina Tahir who is also conversant with Khowar (Chitrali) along with the Hindko language.

The editor said the maiden issue of the journal had research-based papers read out at the first and second women conferences.Gandhara Hindko Board Vice-Chairman and eminent cultural activist, Dr Salahuddin, said the journal could serve as a platform for the women writers to work for the preservation and promotion of the Hindko language and culture.

“We invite the women writers to express themselves in the Hindko language. This all-women journal will strengthen their literary and cultural pursuits,” said Dr Salahuddin who is also an Urdu columnist.

Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary, Muhammad Ziauddin, talked about the efforts his literary and cultural organisation had been making since its launch in 1993. He enumerated the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy activities in details.

“Bringing into fine print 50 books in a short span of time; publishing 12 regular publications, arranging four international level and eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Languages and Cultures Conferences is no small achievement,” said Muhammad Ziauddin.

Others speakers — all women — said the Hindko language would prosper if educated women and youth were convinced to join the efforts being made towards that end. They praised the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy for launching an exclusive magazine to encourage Hindko women writers.

