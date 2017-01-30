Parachinar blast

PARACHINAR: The political administration on Sunday distributed compensation money among the victims of the suicide blast.The administration distributed cheques worth Rs400,000 each among the families of 22 persons who were killed in the blast on January 21.

Talking to reporters, Political Agent Ikramullah Khan said the administration gave Rs100,000 each to the victims’ families while Rs300,000 each under the government compensation package.

The official also visited residence of Zain Haider and two other orphans in Pewar whose father was killed in the blast while their mother had died a month ago. The official announced that the administration would bear the educational expenses of the two children.

Meanwhile, Majlis Ulema Ahle Bait held a condolence conference that was attended by scholars and local tribespeople. They questioned the infiltration of militants into Kurram Agency despite presence of checkpoints on all the routes leading to the tribal region.

The speakers asked the government to announce a comprehensive package for the victims of the Parachinar blast. They also demanded a reasonable package for the injured of the blast.

0



0







Cheques distributed among victims was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182656-Cheques-distributed-among-victims/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cheques distributed among victims" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182656-Cheques-distributed-among-victims.