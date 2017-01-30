MANSEHRA: Political parties, local lawmakers, traders and transporters unanimously Sunday opposed toll tax collection by the National Highway Authority (NHA) at the Karakoram Highway near here.

“This is a clear-cut message for NHA that nobody in the entire district wants toll tax collection point here and it would be better for it to relocate proposed toll tax collection point somewhere else but not in Hazara,” Federal Minister for Haj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf told reporters at the end of an all parties conference held here to decide either to allow NHA to resume toll tax collection or not.

The conference, which was attended by representatives of almost all political parties, transporters, district government, traders, ulema and transporters decided that they would resist any move to set toll tax collection at Khatan Da Galla area near the city.

Members Provincial Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan, Mian Ziaur Rehman, Sardar Zahoor, district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam, Tehsil Nazim Khurram Khan, Tehsil Nazim Balakot Rustam Khan, president of PTI Babar Saleem Swati, district chief of Jamaat-i-Islami Dr Tariq Sherazi, district chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal Hydaitullah Shah and president of traders body Jan Alam were also present. Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said he had met NHA chairman and made it clear to him that people of Mansehra were totally against resumption of toll tax collection at N-35.

“Toll tax collection point here was attacked and a police inspector was killed. If the NHA restarted toll tax collection here, it might spark riots which we would never allow at any cost,” said the minister.

He said they would not allow resumption of toll tax collection at any point at N-35 at KKH in entire Hazara and it would be better of NHA to relocate proposed toll tax point out of Hazara.The minister also announced that he and another local MNA from Mansehra, Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of the prime minster, would also take up that issue in the National Assembly.

The federal minister said as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passed through the Mansehra district. They would never allow anybody to disturb peace there in the name of toll tax collection.

Speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam said that people of Mansehra district have rendered sacrifices for the entire nation when they gave their lands and even houses for the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

