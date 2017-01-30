MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said the rulers in Pakistan policies always supported and protected interests of the world powers.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the death anniversary of Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan here, he said that thousands of Pakhtuns were slaughtered for fulfilling objectives of world powers.

He said that Punjab was hub of more than 70 militant organisations and demanded action against these outfits.“Pakhtuns leaders were declared traitors for opposing Afghan jihad. Now everyone in the country is saying that the Afghan policy was a mistake and that Pakistan should not have been involved in the Afghan war,” he added.

Mian Iftikhar said that Bacha Khan was a prominent figure of the independence movement.The ANP leader said that restoration of regional peace would remain a distant dream unless the two neighbouring countries work on improving their trust deficit.

He appreciated the government for sending a delegation to Afghanistan for improving relations between the two countries.Mian Iftikhar said that US had established its base in Afghanistan with the support of Pakistan while China also ensured access to warm waters.

He called for caution in such a situation, adding that becoming part of the power politicsbetween the world powers would prove detrimental to the country’s security.

