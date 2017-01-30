NOWSHERA: Three members of a family were killed over a petty issue in Dag Besud area in the limits of the Pabbi Police Station on Sunday, police said. They said that a scuffle erupted during a cricket match between the players of two teams led by Fayyaz Ali and Shariq Khan. A jirga of elders had settled the issue.

However, Shariq Khan, Alamzeb, Sohail, Kishwar and Basit allegedly opened fire on Fayyaz, Izharullah and their mother Badama Bibi when they were on their way to one of their relatives house, killing all the three on the spot.The accused managed to flee the scene.Meanwhile, Sohail Khan reported to the police that he and Kishwar were present at home when his rival group, including Gul Mast Khan, Rabnawaz and Nusrat fired at him, leaving Kishwar injured. The police arrested Gul Mast Khan and Kishwar Khan in injured condition.However, Kishwar managed to flee the scene. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

