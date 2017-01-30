Moving up and down the streets of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi brings one close to the common man’s problems and his thinking about the administration. That’s not bad.

Old citizens remember how and what cost Pakistan was achieved at, and how efforts were made in the past to inculcate the spirit of learning and the motto of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” in youths.

Establishment of Pakistan National Centres (PNCs) was one such laudable effort. Professors, school teachers and hard-working students say it was a major step in the direction of national integration, and is of great necessity today to promote ‘bhai chara’ (brotherhood).

Among advocates of such a human cause were pre-Partition Muslim Leaguer Nazir Butt and Mohammad Gulzar of Rawal Town of Islamabad. The latter remembers primary class mates who included Sikh and Khatri. “We all were good friends,” he reminisces.

The first concern of their teacher was to promote truth and discipline “so that when students leave school and seek knowledge from any higher institution they become good citizens of their country.”

Nazir Butt of Amritsar of All-India Muslim League has been an active freedom movement worker, seeing Pakistan coming into being and Liaquat Ali Khan being shot dead at Company Bagh of Rawalpindi.

There is another old man who asserts: “We never quarrelled with one another in our school before the Independence and also in our village after we won freedom from the British; we settled our disputes, if any, ourselves; we never sought any outside help or advice.”

Unity advocates want solution to socio-economic and political problems by dialogue, discussion and consultation, and they are justified in calling for revival of Pakistan National Centres (PNCs), which were unwisely closed in 1998 despite a countrywide protest by school and college teachers, university professors, students, writers, intellectuals, doctors and engineers.

These Centres served the national cause with their libraries as forums for speech contests and debates on different subjects and issues of national significance and as places for celebration of important days, such as Independence Day, Quaid’d Birthday, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day etc.

The libraries, being rich in periodicals and daily newspapers, helped millions of young and old citizens to update their knowledge. The Centres played a vital role at grass-root level to promote national unity, consensus, harmony between provinces and the Centre, consciousness among masses, toleration, moderation, enlightenment and inter-faith dialogue.

PNCs’ revival will not only spread education and consciousness among the young generation but also build public opinion positively and thus generate patriotism and national spirit among them.

