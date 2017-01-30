Islamabad

The Academic Council of the International Islamic University examined the proposed distance learning programmes and recommendations of various committees on academic excellence, admissions and research journals.

The council met here on the university’s Faisal Masjid campus with International Islamic University President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh in the chair. The IIU vice presidents, director (academics), deans, heads of departments, and faculty members attended the meeting.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh urged participants to make academic excellence a top priority. He said the International Islamic University was a unique hub of learning and that it was nurturing Muslim youths in light of Islamic teachings.

The International Islamic University president said all university staff members should keep working for further improvement in the standards of teaching, research and curriculum. Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of Saudi academicians visited the IIU and discussed with the management the ways and means to enhance educational cooperation.

The delegation was headed by former Saudi minister Ali Bin Ibrahim Al-Namla, who is a professor of Information and Library Sciences at the Imam Muhammad Ibn-e-Saud University, Riyadh. During meetings, the two sides agreed to have detailed sessions on needs of Muslim world and higher education collaboration.

