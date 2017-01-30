Rawalpindi: The family of Mohammad Rizwan, an 18-year-old youth has appealed to President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan as well as philanthropists to help them in his treatment of blood cancer, says a press release.

Mohammad Nazir Gul, 46, who is father of the youngster and a tailor master by profession, hails from Dera Ismael Khan has appealed to the government officials as well as PTI Chairman Imran Khan to help him in treatment of his son who was diagnosed blood cancer at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar. After undergoing treatment at the hospital, the family shifted him to Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Mohammad Nazir Gul said that so far they have spend Rs400,000 on the treatment of Mohammad Rizwan whereas the doctors at the CMH have made it clear that further treatment of the youngster would cost around Rs2.5 to 3 million for his treatment. “I am only a tailor by profession and cannot afford such huge cost of his treatment therefore I would like to appeal to President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and particularly Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan who has Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospitals for helping us in treatment of Mohammad Rizwan and save his life,” he added. Mohammad Nazir Gul could be contacted at 0334-9934141 for further information.

0



0







Appeal for cancer patient was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182642-Appeal-for-cancer-patient/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Appeal for cancer patient" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182642-Appeal-for-cancer-patient.