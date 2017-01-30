Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started to impose major penalties on employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency.

The imposition of major penalties includes dismissal from service also. Imposition of penalties is strictly in accordance with law and service regulations. The enforcement of penalties including major ones is part of CDA administration’s strategy of bringing decorousness in administrative affairs.

The proceedings to put things in good shape in CDA administration are being managed by Member Administration Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Pirzada. Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said that present administration has started a series of actions to set straight administrative affairs. Present administration will not be flexible towards disregard and non observance of official rules and procedures. The officials found disrespectful towards official orders, rules and procedures will be put at disadvantage.

Accordingly Human Resource Development Directorate (HRD) of Capital Development Authority has imposed major penalty of dismissal from service on Muhammad Hammad, Data Entry Operator, IT Directorate. On account of his act of misconduct and inefficiency as specified in CDA Employees Service Regulation 8.03(A&B) Member Administration had directed Human Resource Development Directorate issuance of orders to this effect.

Muhammad Hammad, Data Entry Operator, IT Directorate, however, has been given the right to appeal to the appellate Authority under Rule 20.20 of CDA Employees Service Regulation-1992 within period of 30 days from the date of receipt of subject notification.

