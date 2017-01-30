Islamabad

National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLH) is all set to initiate work on the project of digital documentation of archaeological artefacts to provide database for scholars to conduct research and prevent illicit trafficking of archaeological objects.

According to the official source this project titled ‘Establishment of digitalisation centre for documentation of the artefacts and archival material at Department of Archaeology and Museums was approved in the budget of fiscal year 2016-17. The project costing to Rs2.929 million has been approved from Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP).

The process of opening of assignment account and the release of funds is under process and the work will hopefully start by the mid January. Preservation and documentation has always been a matter of concern for the academic research of the moveable and immoveable cultural wealth of the country, Joint Secretary NHLH Mashhood Mirza said.

Talking to APP, he said the fragility of archaeological material and lack of documentation of the archaeological artefacts in the national repository limits, academic study and verification of record, so it is imperative to preserve and document the archaeological material.

