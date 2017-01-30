Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has finalised the list of the seniority of women trained graduate teachers (BPS-16) for time-scale promotions. The list carries the names of more than 1,600 TGTs serving in Islamabad's educational institutions. The FDE oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totaling more than 400. According to an official concerned, all TGTs should examine the list if their names are in it or their particulars are correct. He said the teachers could contact the relevant officials, including the FDE deputy director (female), for corrections or additions if any.

