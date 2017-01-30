Islamabad

We at Lok Virsa cherish the writings of wise people who we think are our treasures and our heritage, said Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed.

“When such people write about other great people, then it becomes mandatory to read their writings and clarify our vision,” she said ahead of the launch of the book titled ‘Jinnah As A Parliamentarian’ written by human rights activist IA Rehman, constitutionalist Malik Mohammad Jaffer and senior journalist Ghani Jaffar and to be held at Lok Virsa Media Centre on Feb 3.

Former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik will be the chief guest on the occasion, where Senator Farhatullah Baber, Munnu Bhai, Sajida Jaffer and Dr Fouzia Saeed will be the key speakers.

Dr Fouzia said there was a need to rediscover the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the country. “While all other roles are accentuated, his (Jinnah’s) role as a parliamentarian also needs to be analysed and communicated to our youths,” he said.

