The shoppers and shopkeepers have demanded of the Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim to remove encroachment at the Sixth Road area made by owners of the showrooms in line with the directives of Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

"The owners have illegally occupied the footpaths and spaces available in front of their showrooms that is why the shoppers find it difficult to park their vehicles and move by foot as well," said Zulfiqar Malik, a shopkeeper.

He said the local administration has already launched operation against encroachment on the orders of the court so it should also extend it to the Sixth Road area where people are facing a lot of problems in this respect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the owners of the showrooms on both sides of the Murree Road at the Sixth Road Chowk have shown no mercy to the shoppers and illegally occupied every inch of space in front of their commercial outlets.

The commercial plazas at this place also never have their own parking spaces in the basements and employees working in the offices park their vehicles on available spaces thus leaving no ground for the shoppers to enjoy this facility.

Shama Khan, a shopper, said she often avoids visiting the commercial outlets at the Sixth Road because it is always difficult to park the vehicle due to increasing encroachment in the area, adding "The Mayor of Rawalpindi should pay attention towards the issue

of encroachment at the Sixth Road and provide relief to the shopppers."

