LAHORE

The Punjab Institute of Cardiology Medical Superintendent Dr Dildar Ahmad has said the performance of PIC has been further improved compared to previous year.

“Only one month data of different procedures and tests revealed that indicators have been improved,” he said while briefing about the performance of the hospital, according to a handout issued on Sunday.

The MS said during Jan 2016 a total 1,244 angiography/angioplasty procedures were performed whereas during the current month up to Jan 27, a total 2,017 such procedures have been carried out. Similarly, last year in January total number of thallium scan was 513, while in the current year up to Jan 27, the number of thallium scan tests reached 647. He informed that during the month of January 2016 seventy-six CT angiography tests were performed compared to 255 tests up to January 27, 2017. Another indicator of good performance of PIC is echocardiography tests, which also reflects improvement. During the last year in the month of January, a total number of 2,547 echocardiography tests were performed, while in the current month of January 2017, a total 2,655 such tests were carried out. The MS said best diagnostic and treatment facilities are being provided to the cardiac patients at the institute.

