America-based Pakistani singer Ali Zaman has released album "Lesson in Beauty" and it will also be released in America and 130 other countries. Addressing a press Conference at Lahore Press Club, Ali Zaman said he had become the only Pakistani singer releasing English songs, and he was proud of the distinction. "The English models are also participating in shooting of my song videos," he said. Collaboration deal has also been finalised with the Apple iTunes, Google Music Spotfiy, he adde . The album will be released in 130 countries simultaneously. "The only purpose of singing in English language is to highlight the image of Pakistan as a peaceful country", he said, adding, "I want to dispel the perception of Pakistan as a terrorist country because it is a country of peace. I will also release Punjabi songs after English songs and Urdu songs." —Correspondent

