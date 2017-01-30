JI demands health emergency in Lahore

LAHORE

The Jamaat-i-Islami has demanded the government impose health emergency in Lahore immediately, citing a number of malpractices and criminal negligence in government and private hospitals.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, JI Lahore’s acting ameer Ziauddin Ansari, JI youth president Shahid Naveed, Ch Mehmood, Arshad Majeed and Abdul Aziz Abid said the government had been spending peanuts on health budget and allowing the corrupt elements to go scot free. They demanded that at least ten new hospitals should be constructed in Lahore besides upgrading and expanding the facilities of the existing hospitals to provide relief to the patients.

The JI leaders enumerated a number of issues including fake medicines and stents, shortage of beds and doctors according to international requirements standards, and diverting of health budgets to projects like metro bus and retro train, they demanded strict and quick punishments to those responsible for multiplying the miseries of patients. They demanded that a dispensary fully equipped with minor operation theatre should be constructed in every union council to reduce the load on hospitals.

mudslinging: JI spokesman Amirul Azeem has questioned criticism of the opposition leadership by the government ministers for mere exercise of democratic right of asking about the sources of huge assets of the rulers.

Without naming the ministers who had been targeting the Jamaat Islami leadership, Amirul Azeem in a rejoinder on Sunday said some cronies of the government had come down to mudslinging on JI instead of explaining the rulers’ position in Panama Leaks issue. He said the rulers had always been annoyed with the JI because it opposed their policies of carrying on interest-based economy, betraying the Afghans and Kashmiris freedom struggle. He said JI had always made these matters as national issues because of its credibility and goodwill among the general public. The JI spokesman said the rulers would have done well if they had understood this plain fact. However, he said, unfortunately, the rulers would never understand this thing while in power and would keep on talking nonsense time and again. However, when out of power, they would know these things well.

He said those who could not understand JI’s policy regarding Pakistan should go through its founder Maulana Abul Ala Maudoodi’s writings on the concept of ideology which the Muslim League had been distributing at its public meetings or listen Maulana Maudoodi’s speeches broadcast from the Radio Pakistan soon after the establishment of Pakistan. He alleged that the mentality of the rulers was far worse than the feudal lords and they considered the masses their subjects. On the issue of assemblies’ seats, Amirul Azeem said this demand was not one sided but had always been mutual adjustment. He said the JI had made seat adjustments in every era but had never ignored its goals or objectives in this process. The same had been the guiding principle in the seat adjustment with the PML and other parties.

OPC: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got retrieved more than 441 Kanal precious land, worth more than four crore rupees. In a statement issued here, OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that an applicant, Asghar Ali, lodged a complaint to the commission that his 441 kanal and 10 marla agricultural land at Thatti Anok Singh, Hafizabad district, had been illegally occupied by some influential people of the area. The applicant said that he was living in Saudi Arabia and could not fight with the land grabbers.Afzaal Bhatti said that the complaint was referred to the Hafizabad District Overseas Pakistanis Committee which pursued the case vigorously. After a legal battle and support of the line departments, the whole land was got vacated from the illegal occupants.

