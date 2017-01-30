Healthcare to be improved in real sense: CM

Says Turkish healthcare system is best; will avail Turkish help

LAHORE

A delegation led by Turkish Health Ministry Director General for European Union and International Affairs Dr Oner Guner called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here Sunday and exchanged views on improving the healthcare delivery system in Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said Turkish healthcare system is the best and Turkey has improved it by introducing reforms in the healthcare delivery system. By taking benefit from the Turkish model, we will also improve the healthcare delivery system in Punjab in the real sense. To make the healthcare delivery system more efficient and effective all possible efforts have been made and we respect and regard Turkish cooperation in improving the healthcare system in Punjab. With the cooperation of Turkey, the healthcare system in Punjab will soon meet the public expectations, he added.

Provision of best medical facilities to people was right of every individual he said, adding he would leave no stone unturned to provide quality medical facilities to people.

Dr Oner Guner said that cooperation would be provided at every level to the Punjab government for improving the healthcare system. The team members of Turkish health ministry, additional chief secretary, secretaries health and other relative authorities were also present on the occasion.

AMEER BAKHSH BHUTTO

Former adviser to Prime Minister, Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and discussed with him political affairs and topics of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s progress and development was materialising. Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is our collective responsibility to work for its progress and development. Those political entities who believe in “I” and not “we” are the enemies of Pakistan. In order to lead Pakistan on the path to progress, we have to work together and it is our collective responsibility to set aside our differences and work for the progress and development of Pakistan.

Those who had planned against Pakistan’s progress and development had been disclosed before the masses, he added. During the last three and half years, this Dharna group has done nothing except telling lies and levelling baseless allegations. Those making tall claims of change have been grounded. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has paved the way for Pakistan’s progress and development and the opposition is not ready to accept this fact. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the agenda of Pakistan’s progress and development will complete at every cost, he added.

