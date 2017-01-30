Upgrade in services will facilitate low-income localities of

Safoora Goth, Sachal Goth, Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Equipped with the latest machinery, the Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMIH) is all set to carry out cardiac procedures to facilitate thousands of underprivileged people residing in Safoora Goth, Sachal Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and villages in Malir.

Speaking to The News at a family fiesta organised by the hospital, MMIH Chief Executive Officer Sohail Habib said “We have acquired a biplane angiography machine especially suitable for children and elderly people.”

All cardiac procedures, including angioplasty and bypass surgeries would now be available to people of this huge area who otherwise had to travel all the way to NICVD, near the Cantt station, he added.

Situated near Safoora Chowrangi, the MMIH is a 332-bed tertiary-care health facility.

“Almost half of the patients undergoing cardiac procedures and surgeries at the 332-bed tertiary care health facility, would be facilitated through the hospital’s welfare system,” Habib said.

Last year, the hospital had provided healthcare services to patients at a cost of Rs12 million through its welfare system, Habib said, adding that the MMIH had the country’s best specialists and consultants on its panel.

Regarding the family health fiesta, he said it was an awareness activity where people of low-income areas were educated about communicable and non-communicable diseases. They were also provided free medical and dental checkups.

Eminent paediatrician Prof. Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo said the health facility is run on charity and has specially been established in a low-income area.

“But the health facilities equal international standards. It is the only fully air-conditioned hospital in the country,” Dr Billoo said.

He claimed that a lot of people were not aware of the standard of health facilities and services being provided at the MMIH, that also without any discrimination. It is heartening to know that cardiac surgeries and procedures would also be carried out at the hospital, Dr Billoo observed.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leading figures of the medical fraternity, including chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association (PPMA) Sh Kaiser Waheed, Haroon Qasim, Muhammad Ajaz Saya, leading cardiologists and consultants of the country.

The family fiesta was attended by hundreds of people including women and children. The free medical checkups provided at the festival included tests for obesity, bone mineral density, uric acid, diabetes, hypertension and various other medical examinations for women and children; free consultation and guidance was also provided to the patients.

The underprivileged to benefit from charity hospital's new cardiac surgery equipment was posted in Karachi of TheNews International on January 30, 2017.