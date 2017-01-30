City mayor Waseem Akhtar on Sunday again reminded the Sindh government to transfer back powers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation under the law it introduced itself.

Akhtar said the municipal administration should be empowered for the implementation of Article 140-A of the constitution.

He was speaking at a reception held in his honour by the Union Club’s Mehboob Hassan.

The mayor said all the departments which were renamed and changed into organisations should also be handed over to the KMC. He said the provincial finance commission should be awarded while considering the city’s population and problems.

Speaking of the work being done to clean up the city, Akhtar said it had been outsourced in some districts, but added that some districts were yet to have a system which had severely disturbed the whole sanitation exercise.

Citing examples of developed countries, he said the powers should be devolved to grassroots level so the city council’s resolution could be implemented

