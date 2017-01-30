Murad pleads for patience over traffic jams

Sindh’s chief minister said on Sunday that he sought the patience of the people of Karachi while the ongoing developmental projects across the city were completed.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah paid surprise visits to many parts of the metropolis with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, while Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Shah joined him at the Northern Bypass.

The chief executive said that since more than 30 uplift schemes were under way in the city, traffic jams would occur during peak hours.

“I am well aware of the problems of the people but I need their support for completing the projects. It is our collective duty to develop and clean this city.”

On Shah’s visit to Lyari Expressway, Deputy Commissioner (West) Asif Jameel Shaikh told him that the areas falling within the alignment of the expressway included Muslimabad, Hassan Aulia village, Silai Para and Multani Para.

“In these areas 1,406 units, including 311 leased and 1,095 without a lease, are to be removed for completing the project.”

He said that on the right side 640 metres were covered by illegal encroachments, adding that an anti-encroachment drive had been launched to deal with them.

“Besides that, there are 435 metres of encroachments at the Manghopir interchange, for which a drive would be started within the next two weeks.”

CM Shah directed LG Minister Shoro to move a summary for appointing a project director for the Lyari Expressway Rehabilitation Project so that necessary compensation could be paid to the affected locals.

The chief minister’s visit had started from Tariq Road, which is under construction on both sides. He directed the PD of the scheme, Niaz Soomro, to expedite the work.

Shah also visited Sharea Faisal, which is being widened and reconstructed, and inspected the removal of a portion of the Baloch Colony flyover. He directed the officers concerned to make necessary arrangements to work on Sharea Faisal at night.

Later, the CM expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the road leading from the University of Karachi to Safoora Chowrangi.

The contractor complained that the K-Electric was not removing its electricity pole, causing delays in the alignment work and construction of the drainage system along the shoulders of the road. CM Shah directed Shoro to sort out the issue with the power utility and said he would also talk to KE officials on Monday.

The chief executive also went to the Northern Bypass via Malir Cantonment and Super Highway. On the way he stopped in Surjani Town, from where a road up to Madinatual Hikmat is being constructed. He expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work and said he would revisit the road so he wanted to see commendable progress.

CM Shah picked up Mayor Akhtar and Transport Minister Shah from the Northern Bypass and then visited Hub River Road from Sher Shah to Murshid Hospital. The chief minister ordered completing the project by the first week of May.

In Orangi Town, they were briefed by the transport minister on the progress of the Orange Line portion of the Karachi Metrobus rapid transit project.

The minister said the progress of the work was 25 per cent. On this CM Shah expressed disappointment and said the progress should have been 75 per cent as agreed.

He directed the transport minister to continue monitoring the progress to ensure the project was completed in time. Concluding his extensive visit, he urged the LG and transport ministers as well as the mayor to keep visiting the ongoing projects so they could be completed in time.

