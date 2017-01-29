SHAKARGARH: A mentally ill man killed his daughter in the Shakargarh area on Saturday.

Amjad, a driver, took his daughters Maryam, 8, and Zainab, 10, on his motorcycle and buried them alive in sand.

When the girls did not return till late night, his wife asked him about them on telephone. He told her that he had buried them alive near Nullah Behi.

The locals rushed to the spot and pulled the girls from the sand. Maryam was found dead and Zainab in critical condition and was rushed to Lahore. Police have arrested Amjad. According to the police, he is not mentally stable. -Online He told her that he had buried them alive near Nullah Behi.

