LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued orders for a record increase in the salaries of two senior officials – the chief secretary and IGP – under Superior Executive Allowance.

As a result, the secretary’s salary has been scaled up by Rs400,000 per month and that of the IGP by Rs375,000. A notification to this effect has been issued duly signed by the chief minister. After this record increase, the salaries of both officers have surpassed Rs500,000, which would be applicable from January 26.

