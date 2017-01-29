ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the PTI chief Imran Khan can compete with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif only in his dreams and imagination.

She said in a statement that Nawaz Sharif was doing politics of serving the nation, while Imran Khan was doing politics of baseless allegations, agitation and anarchy.

For having competition with Nawaz Sharif, she said, one should be a civilised and moderate person like him besides being elected thrice as prime minister with the votes and prayers of the people.

“If Imran wants to compete with Nawaz Sharif then he would have to love the people of Pakistan and serve them selflessly like the latter,” she said. The minister said Imran should know that life was the name of continuous struggle and competition and not that of telling lies.

She said Imran had told lies about development in sports, health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Marriyum said Imran had rightly stated that there was no comparison between Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his KP counterpart Pervaiz Khattak as the former had constructed playgrounds in all the districts of his province.

She said there were playgrounds at every union council in Punjab.

She advised Imran Khan to approach Shahbaz Sharif for improving health, education and sports sectors in KP.

