PM is my political rival, says Imran

Hails Pervaiz Khattak as best chief minister

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was his rival in politics, but Shahbaz Sharif cannot compete with Pervaiz Khattak as a chief minister.

The PTI chief said this while addressing a gathering in the Hayatabad Town in Peshawar after unveiling the logo of the 2nd Under-23 Games.

“Shahid Afridi! Pervaiz Khattak is far better as chief minister than his other counterparts,” Imran Khan remarked while pointing to the cricketer who was also present on the occasion.

The PTI chief, along with Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, unveiled the logo and trophy of the 2nd Under-23 Games at the indoor hall of the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

“Khilari Ho Tu Sabit Karo” (prove yourself if you are a player) is the theme of the logo of the 2nd Under-23 Games inaugurated by Imran Khan.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi, KP Minister for Sports Mehmood Khan, District Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Azam Khan, Director General Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, other officials and guests attended the occasion. Hundreds of female and male players, schoolchildren and a smartly-dressed band of female office-bearers of various associations were also present during the ceremony.

In his speech, Imran Khan told the youth that besides their studies they should also take part in sports to become part of a healthy nation. He said that steps have been taken in KP for involving each and every youth in sports. “That is why the first edition of the mega games was held successfully last year and this year more than 7,000 athletes would exhibit their skills in 15 female and 20 male disciplines to be organised first at KP inter-district level and in the second phase the players from seven regions would be part of the games,” he added.

Imran said the government was keen in providing due opportunities to the youth in sports and education. “Besides, efforts are ongoing to ensure healthcare to the people,” he added.

Imran Khan said that out of 72 playgrounds, 36 have been completed in the tehsils of the province. The cricketer-turned-politician also interacted with the players of Peshawar Zalmi talent hunt and gave tips to the players.

The PTI chief said real development occurs through human resource development and not by investing on roads and metros. “We are investing in human resource development,” he said. Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak on the occasion highlighted various steps taken to ensure standard facilities to the players. He said the games for men will include cricket, football, volleyball, hockey, squash, badminton, table tennis, boxing, athletics, gymnastic, judo, karate and taekwondo, while women would compete in cricket, netball, hockey, basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletic, judo, wushu and taekwondo.

The chief minister said funds have already been allocated for complete rehabilitation of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Peshawar Sports Complex. He disclosed that Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex has been completed with all modern facilities for the players and Rs20 million have been given for completion of international standard squash complex with facilities of four-glass walls.

“After completion it would be the third one in the country that can hold international squash event,” he disclosed.

