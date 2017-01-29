World Bank supports Pakistan reforms

CEO hopes IWT issue will be resolved amicably; says bank announced

pause as it doesn’t want to make the treaty unworkable

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Saturday supported the deepening of reforms by the Government of Pakistan for accelerating growth and expressed the hope that Pakistan and India would move forward towards resolving the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) row.

Kristalina Georgieva, the bank’s CEO, said their decision to announce pause on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) was made to resolve the issue in an amicable manner rather than making the treaty unworkable between Pakistan and India.

“The hope with announcing the pause was for the two countries to resolve the issue in an amicable manner and in line with the spirit of the treaty rather than pursuing concurrent processes that could make the treaty unworkable over time,” the WB said in a statement at the conclusion of Kristalina Georgieva’s three-day visit to Pakistan.

Georgieva supported the deepening of Pakistan’s reforms for accelerating growth and said she had “constructive discussions” with the country’s leadership on the Indus Waters Treaty.

She called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and met his economic team led by the Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Mohammad Asif.

This is her first-ever visit to any country after assuming the office on January 2. She plans to visit India in the next weeks.

“Pakistan is fully aware that it needs to step up to a higher level of growth and create opportunities for its youth and contribute towards sustainable growth,” said Georgieva.

“In my meetings with the prime minister and finance minister, we agreed that the government should speedily implement structural reforms needed to spur private investments and I had constructive discussions fully to understand all perspectives on the Indus Waters Treaty.”

India, Pakistan and the World Bank are signatories to the Treaty and are in discussions about how to resolve disagreements the two countries have over India’s construction of two hydroelectric power plants.

Maintaining its neutral role as a Treaty signatory, the World Bank in December announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

The hope with announcing the pause was for the two countries to begin to resolve the issue in an amicable manner and in line with the spirit of the treaty rather than pursuing concurrent processes that could make the treaty unworkable over time.

Georgieva started her trip with a visit to the Tarbela Hydropower Project.

“Tarbela is a marvelous project for Pakistan and a testimony to sustainable management of the Indus. It is an excellent example to showcase the world that Pakistan is producing clean, renewable and environment friendly energy”, Georgieva said.

She met the leadership of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and learned about province-level reform efforts and development projects under implementation and preparation with the Bank’s support.

She stressed the importance of the role of provincial governments in the effective implementation of reforms.

Georgieva walked around a cultural restoration project in the old walled city of Lahore and later visited a local school project in Karachi and was impressed with the work in progress.

She also discussed ways to expand financial services to the poor with the governor, State Bank and the chief executive officers of banks.

Georgieva is accompanied by Annette Dixon, Vice President for the South Asia Region of the World Bank.

0



0







World Bank supports Pakistan reforms was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182572-World-Bank-supports-Pakistan-reforms/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "World Bank supports Pakistan reforms" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182572-World-Bank-supports-Pakistan-reforms.