Efforts of minority to prevail upon majority to be foiled: Kh Asif

Saad Rafique says govt won’t take dictation from Imran

SIALKOT: Minister for Defence and Water and Power Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will foil the efforts of a minority political group to prevail upon the majority.

Addressing the PML-N workers convention here, Khawaja Asif announced that the preparations for upcoming elections have begun. He also expressed sarcastically that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan can only compete with Nawaz Sharif in dreams.

Khawaja Asif commented that the opponents created hurdles in different areas, however, the government is still heading towards its goals under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The minister declared that terrorism has declined up to 80 percent within the country. He said the menace of terrorism will be eradicated with joint efforts.

Khawaja Asif said the government took bold decisions under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said there is no leader in the whole world who has given accountability of his three generations.

He professed that those who are asking for accountability didn’t have any courage to present themselves for accountability.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, while speaking on the occasion, said the whole country was surrounded by problems back in 2013 and terrorism was the biggest threat at that time.

“We promised the nation that we will put an end to all these problems and when we started working to fulfil these promises, the opponents out of sheer jealousy came to Islamabad with certain armed men,” he said. Saad Rafique said these were the people who had nothing to do with the foundation of Pakistan. The minister declared the PML-N could take on opponents at that time, however, the government showed patience and decided otherwise. He said someone was saying that soon the finger of umpire would rise and that didn’t happen.

Saad Rafique gave out a message to his opponents that it could not happen that Nawaz Sharif would win the elections and still the policy of Imran Khan be implemented. “Allegations of rigging were made against us and we won again after going to the Supreme Court. Still the opponents did not take back their allegations,” he said.

The minister said a person who used to raise finger over everyone himself backed from his own words and Almighty Allah failed the attempt made against the government. He said Imran Khan will not be allowed to dictate the government as the people voted Nawaz Sharif to power in the country.

Saad Rafique recalled that when his party came into power the entire country was plunged into darkness due to power shortfall while institutions were on the verge of collapse. “We had promised to eradicate terrorism and loadshedding from the country and not make a compromise on Pakistan’s dignity,” he said.

“We had also vowed to bring foreign investment but the moment we started working it irked opponents,” he said.

