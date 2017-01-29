ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered open court hearing of substandard but expensive stents case from February 1. A three-member bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Atta Bandial and Justice Maqbool Baqar will hear the case.

Notices have also been issued to all the four provincial health secretaries and DGs of Federal Investigation Agency and Regulatory Authority.

The chief justice took notice of implanting substandard stents into heart patients on January 17.

The action had been taken on reports that the Cardiac Ward of Mayo Hospital Lahore and other government hospitals of Punjab were implanting substandard stents into heart patients and charging the patients an exorbitant rate up to Rs180,000 for each stent that actually costs a few thousand rupees.

0



0







CJ orders open court hearing of stents case was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182570-CJ-orders-open-court-hearing-of-stents-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CJ orders open court hearing of stents case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182570-CJ-orders-open-court-hearing-of-stents-case.