ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said on Saturday that India was trying to change the demographic composition of Kashmir by granting domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting the people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination, as Kashmiris looked towards the world community to help them get justice.

Speaking here at a seminar on the Kashmir freedom movement, he said Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent citizens of Kashmir. He maintained that the freedom struggle launched by the Kashmiris could not be suppressed through brutalities and atrocities.

The spokesman said that the people of Kashmir were rendering sacrifices on daily basis and looking towards the international community to get justice. Nafees Zakaria said the issue of Kashmir was being highlighted on all regional and international forums since 1947.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq pointed out that India knew it very well that whenever the Kashmiris would get the chance of exercising their right to self-determination, they would opt for Pakistan.

“It is for this reason, India continues to unleash atrocities and even deny Kashmiris basic rights instead of honouring the UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue,” he noted.

He paid tributes to Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani, who he said, had infused a new spirit in the ongoing freedom movement in Indian Held Kashmir. Continued from page 12

He believed that his martyrdom at the hands of occupation forces of India had united the entire nation for the common goal of getting rid of Indian occupation.

The veteran legislator maintained that whatever ploys the Indians would adopt, they would not be able to dampen the valiant struggle of Kashmiris, now being spearheaded by the youth.

Zafarul Haq claimed that he could foresee early settlement of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris in the wake of a firm and cogent stance of the prime minister and his government on the longstanding issue and its effective projection at the international level.

