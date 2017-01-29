ISLAMABAD: The missing blogger, poet, human rights activist and a professor at the Fatima Jinnah Women University Salman Haider, on Saturday reached home safely after three weeks.

According to private television channels, another missing activist from Lahore Waqas Goraya also returned home. Late night there were reports that other missing activists had also returned homes but these reports could not be confirmed.

Haider disappeared on Jan 6 from Banigala and his car was found from the precincts of Koral Police Station.

The human rights activists had staged several protests in major cities of the country for his recovery. An FIR for his alleged kidnapping was also registered at the Lohi Bher Police Station by his brother, Zeeshan Haider, under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Islamabad Police confirmed the news relating to the safe return of Salman Haider and said that he returned home on late Friday night (Jan 27), adding that he was all healthy with no apparent injuries; however he did not record any statement about his disappearance episode. "The police investigators are unable yet to meet or interview Salman Haider after his recovery," a top police officer said.

Quoting his family sources, the police officer said that Salman Haider was not in a condition to face police questions, however, a police party would meet him probably on Sunday after getting permission from his family.

It is also pertinent to state that Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, while taking notice of the case, had categorically instructed the police to solve the mystery as early as possible.

