The headline of Ansar Abbasi's story "Maryam Nawaz emerging as potential threat to PML-N rivals", appeared in The News on Saturday, misses attribution to PML-N leaders, who are quoted as saying this in the story. This attribution had better mention in the headline. A few parts of the story were edited by the Editor according to the policy of the newspaper.

0



0







Clarification was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182567-Clarification/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Clarification" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182567-Clarification.