Says alternative dispute resolution centre being set up in district court

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said that collaboration between the judiciary and the private sector could be a game-changer, advising that the stay order culture should be discouraged as it is hitting the economy hard.

Addressing members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said nobody else could understand the value of time and money better than the business community, therefore, business disputes should be resolved without wasting time. "We have to find out new ways for dispute resolution to save precious time and money. The concept of mediation is being promoted rapidly and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken an important initiative by establishing a mediation centre," he added.

He invited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to form a focal committee that should be integrated with the system of Lahore High Court through information technology. "For the first time in history, an alternative dispute resolution centre is being established in the district court in collaboration with the World Bank which will be inaugurated soon," he added.

He said the Punjab Judicial Academy was ready to extend cooperation to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for courses on mediation. He said that courts had already the burden of criminal cases, therefore, contractual issues should be resolved through mediation.

“The concept of neutral evaluation and pre-litigation assessment is gaining ground throughout the world. It will be better if business-people first come to the LCCI mediation center for pre-litigation assessment," Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah added.

LCCI President Abdul Basit thanked the chief justice for supporting the LCCI mediation centre and said the judiciary's support would make the centre more effective. He said that legal powers would help the LCCI mediation centre resolve business disputes at early stages, which would reduce the burden of courts.

Engineer Sohail Lashari said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had established the mediation centre in 2012 in collaboration with the IFC. He said that the objective of the centre was to help local and foreign companies resolve their business, commercial disputes out of court.

