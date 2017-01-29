Print Story
Exports decline, imports go high
SBP unveils monetary policy decision; economic indicators are positive;
trade deficit to widen and inflation to remain low
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday unveiled the monetary policy decision for the January-February period showing that exports had declined and imports had increased as the economic health of the country was showing positive indicators while trade deficit had widened.
The central bank also predicted that inflation ratio would decrease.