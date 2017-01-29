Shahid Afridi takes mission to promote sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced to allot land to Peshawar Zalmi cricket team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Hayatabad Sports Complex to build stadium.

The announcement was made in an inaugural ceremony of cricket kit with Javed Afridi and Shahid Afridi on Saturday. On this occasion Shahid Afridi said that he was launching mission to promote sports in KP.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak were also present at that time who distributed cricket kits among the rising players found during Zalmi talent hunt in Peshawar.

Imran Khan taught cricket techniques to young players. Shahid Afridi said that he was taking the mission to promote cricket in KP with zest and zeal and he not only selected new talent from far-off areas of the province but also imparted training to them.

