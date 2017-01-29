LAHORE: The 15th Steering Committee meeting of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI & RC) was held on Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and PKLI President Prof Dr Saeed Akhter co-chaired the meeting while representatives from Lesco, Sui gas department, Lahore Development Authority, IDAP and Wasa were also present during the meeting to discuss the completion of their respective tasks that would ultimately make the PKLI hospital and the Hepatitis Clinic operational.

Dr Akhter asked about the issues related to completion of the under-construction road, development of a nursery, training and implementation of the IT software currently operational at the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Clinic.

