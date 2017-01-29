Karachi: A factory worker will get Rs3.2 million for his bone marrow transplantation as Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad accepted his request for medical assistance on Saturday .

The chief minister took this decision while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Employees Social security Institution (SESSI) Board.

He said the SESSI was responsible had a responsibility to provide medical and educational facilities to workers.

The advisor to chief minister, Saeed Ghani, said the transplant expenditures of Mohammad Yousif, a worker of the Hino Pak, would cost around Rs3.2 million. The chief minister approved the amount and directed the SESSI to pay him Rs50,000 monthly on humanitarian grounds.

Presenting another proposal, Sindh Labour Secretary Rasheed Solnagi said the SESSI wanted to establish a Medical College in Landhi. In his response, the chief minister said the SESSI should chalk out a mechanism to establish the college along with planning a system for appointments and preparing its admission policy.

He directed the labour department to consult with the health department and bring the proposal again in the next meeting.

Another proposal to review and modify the wage limit was introduced in the meeting by Saeed Ghani. He said Rs10,000 per month was mentioned as the wage limit in the PESS ordinance of 1965, and it was lately amended in 2008 after which the minimum wage was set at Rs6000 per month.

He added that at present, the minimum wage of unskilled and juvenile workers was Rs14,000 where as the upper wage limit was the same as before.

He urged the board to review the upper wage limit for coverage of workers, rate of social security contribution and benefits on the basis of the minimum wage plus 60 percent increase on it be declared as the upper wage limit. The board approved the proposal.

The board also discussed and approved the newly created Procurement Department of the SESSI. The board, however, asked the labour department to get it approved from the Sindh Procurement Authority. The meeting was attended by industries secretary Rahim Soomro, SESSI Commssioner Farooq Leghari, SESSI Vice Commssioner Asif memon, Shahjehan Shaikh, Ashiq Husain, Mushtaq Qureshi, Abdyl nabii Khoso, Mumtaz Shaikh and other officials.

