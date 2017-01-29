Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael has said that the government is striving for the protection of human rights in the country.

He stated this during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Margret

Adamson, who called on him here. She remained with the minister for some time and discussed the matters of human rights particularly the issues related to the rights of women, children and minorities.

The minister briefed her about the initiatives and steps taken to promote interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance by the ministry.

“Comprehensive steps have been taken to promote and protect the human rights in Pakistan. We’re committed to ensuring the protection of human rights in the country and have made many new laws in this regard,” he said.

The minister said all-out efforts were being made to implement the resolution of European Union and United Nation conventions in the country.

