LAHORE: Shalamar Hospital, which started its journey in 1974, has now achieved a prominent position in the provision of health facilities across Punjab. The teaching hospital, equipped with the latest machinery and best medical staff, also has an affiliated medical college which during its six years has achieved prominence because of the provision of quality medical education.

This was stated by speakers at an awareness seminar jointly organised by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Shalamar Medical and Dental College the other day. Shalamar Hospital Board of Trustee Shahid Hussain was the chief guest while Head of Sakina Institute of Diabetes and Endocrine Research (SiDER),

Director Program Development and Postgraduate Training, Shalamar Hospital, Prof Bilal Bin Younis, Chairman Organising Committee of the upcoming conference, Prof Muhammad Wajid, Shalamar Medical and Dental College Principal Prof Zahid Bashir and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Chairman Wasif Nagi spoke on the occasion.

Shahid Hussain said the awareness seminar was held in connection with the first international conference being organised by Shalamar Medical and Dental College. He said research was the hallmark of the college from day one as mere degree awarding was not its norm. He said it was unfortunate that generally practical education was out of focus and importance was being given to the award of degrees only.

Prof Bilal Bin Younis said the journey of the magnificent hospital of northern Lahore, Shalamar Hospital, was started by Chaudhry Nazar Mohammad in 1974 whose mission was to provide health facilities to poor people. He said Chaudhry Nazar Mohammad with the spirit of patriotism and serving humanity was able to start the hospital in 1982. He said the hospital was formally approved by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in 1984 while the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) approved the hospital for postgraduate training in 1998. He said today the hospital had latest treatment facilities and staff which was second to none.

Prof Bilal Bin Younis said Sakina Institute of Diabetes of the hospital was providing best treatment facilities of international standards, adding the hospital’s Rasheeda Begum Cardiac Center had also achieved prominence in the province. He said the hospital also had a 30-bed dialysis facility. "The hospital’s Burn Unit is regarded as one of the best in the country where patients are treated free. Those who cannot be treated here are sent abroad," he added.

Prof Muhammad Wajid said Shalamar Medical and Dental College was among the fastest growing institutes where national and international level courses were being offered. He said the college was organising its first ever international conference.

Prof Zahid Bashir said the upcoming conference on the theme of innovation in healthcare would feature some 25 speakers.

