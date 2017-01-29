SUKKUR: While addressing at the inauguration of a bridge at Dollah Daryah near Dadu on Friday, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that projects in Thar had also been initiated and said that with the completion of these projects, there would be prosperity and development in Sindh. He said that three more bridges would be constructed on the Indus River and the Sindh government would bear all the construction costs of these bridges.

The chief minister said that there would be an airport in Islamkot and six more roads. He said that the PPP would win the election by showing development to the people. He said thatthe PPP always came to power through the power of ballot not backdoors.

