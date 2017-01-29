SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Sports Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar on Friday said that the Sindh government was taking measures to promote sports activities at local level. He further said that injustice of the PCB with players of Sindh would not be tolerated and said that he had planned to prepare a team comprising best players. He said that there was talent among the youth of Sindh, but the PCB was not encouraging sportsmen of Sindh and was continuously ignoring them.

The sports minister announced to celebrate the Water Sports Day on the Indus River. He also said that a marathon would soon be held in Ghotki and Sukkur. He said that he was also focusing on traditional games and would soon announce stipends for players of traditional games.

