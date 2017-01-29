Islamabad: Amid biting cold weather and acute gas shortage, there is an increase in illegal use of refrigerator compressors in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to suck gas to turn on heaters and stoves. People insist these mechanical devices costing from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 each ensured better gas supply.

Muhammad Jamil of Islamabad's Sitara Market area said as there’s no or low gas pressure, he had no option but to use a compressor to keep the rooms warm and cook food the mercury had dropped much.

He however insisted he used the gas-sucking device only when the need arose and that, too, for a very little time to offset possible harms.

Zahoor Shah of Raja Bazaar locality in Rawalpindi said he used fridge compressor for better gas pressure.

