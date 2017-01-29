LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), in pursuit of its corporate social responsibility, has been imparting quality education to children of its employees and the general public through its Cadet College.

This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) while addressing a ceremony at the Wapda Cadet College, Tarbela, held in connection with annual parents’ day of the college.

Highlighting the importance of education for progress and prosperity of the country, the Wapda chairman said that the attainment of quality education was indispensable and emphasised that science, technology and research were drivers for progress in today’s competing world but character building and grooming were also of vital importance for nation building.

