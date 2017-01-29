Meets minister of defence production

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the brave armed forces of Pakistan have ended the menace of terrorism, and composite steps have proved fruitful for the elimination of terrorism and extremism under the National Action Plan, making the country peaceful.

The chief minister said this during his meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanweer Hussain here on Saturday.

He said that defeated elements were doing negative politics of baseless allegations because the transparency in development projects and their speedy completion had unnerved them. "Establishment of Pakistani society based on the principles of tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence is our mission," he added. He said that thousands of Pakistanis had sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and the sacrifices of Pakistan were simply incomparable in human history.

As a result of significant decrease in terrorism incidents, economic activities have witnessed a boost, he said.

