Stent probe report submitted

LAHORE: The Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) chairman presented a report to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif about the use of unregistered stents in hospitals during a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the incidence of using unregistered stents for patients in some hospitals.

According to a handout, the chief minster expressed his strong displeasure over buying unregistered stents and using them for patients. He observed that the department as well as the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan did not perform their duties diligently with regard to unregistered stents.

The chief minister, in this regard, ordered comprehensive audit of the hospitals and patted the administration of Multan Institute of Cardiology and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology for purchasing registered stents for their patients. He inquired that if Multan and Faisalabad’s institutes of cardiology could use registered stents for their patients, what was the reason of using unregistered stents in some of the hospitals?

Dealing with the nitty-gritty is responsibility of the department concerned. He directed that immediate steps be taken to improve the efficiency of Health Department.

He said that the unholy association of the mafia with regard to unregistered stents would be eliminated. He directed that a consensus policy should be implemented with regard to use of stents and only registered stents should be used for patients in the hospitals. Pharmacies should be opened for the provision of stents and other disposable items in cardiology wards of Mayo and Jinnah hospitals. He said that the health department should devise a mechanism to fully monitor the situation.

The CMIT chairman said that the inquiry committee had inspected the purchase of stents in some of the hospitals.

