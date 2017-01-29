Why target Gen Raheel when system serves all influential classes

ISLAMABAD: Allotment of 90 acres of agriculture land to General ® Raheel Sharif made headlines as if he is the only one who is doled out state land in such a manner.

The DG ISPR has rightly said that this is quite “usual”. Means “usual” for generals, “usual” for judges belonging to superior judiciary, “usual” for journalists, “usual” for senior civilian bureaucrats, “usual” for media owners and “usual” for every class or segment of the society which has enough influence to get such policies framed in its favour from the government.

Targeting an individual would mean nothing without a review and correction of the whole system of doling out state land to influential few classes. If generals are given plots and agriculture land, the judges of superior judiciary are also allotted plots and in the case of Supreme Court judges they are entitled for two plots in Islamabad.

Similarly federal secretaries and BS-22 officers are allotted two plots in the federal capital. Journalists from Rawalpindi and Islamabad also have the privilege to have one plot in Rawalpindi and one plot in Islamabad while media housing schemes have been launched in major cities. Several media owners were allotted commercial plots in the heart of Islamabad, may be in other cities too. Now the lawyers’ fraternity is also trying to get its share in the pie.

Legally speaking, there is nothing wrong with all this because all these powerful segments of the society are provided land on the basis of policies framed by the government. Morally, it is not only wrong but is like a day robbery on the state resources that belong to each and every citizen of this country.

This is a case of unjust distribution of state-resources and institutionalized corruption to say the least. Several years back, I received the ire of the journalist community when I approached the federal as well as Punjab government with the request to revise this policy. But it was never done. Neither there is any hope that it will be done now.

Ignoring the ordinary souls and even the disadvantaged class of our society, policymakers and governments in Pakistan have always focused on the selected few -- the influential ones. For poor and needy there are only rhetoric and mere lip services.

The trend of plot politics in Pakistan shows that the mighty and powerful get more and more. As you become senior and influential, you get more whereas the juniors get less and less and in most cases nothing whether it’s civilian or military bureaucracy or the judiciary or even the media.

In 2007, there was a rare opportunity to review the policy when the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry took suo moto notice regarding the military government’s decision of allotting two plots to federal secretaries in Islamabad. During the suspension of Iftikhar Chaudhry, the Supreme Court under its defunct chief justice validated the policy only after the then government decided to extend the two-plot allotment policy to Supreme Court judges. Ironically, despite the return and rhetoric of Chief Justice Chaudhry, the same policy continues even till now and is expected to continue as such.

Within months after coming into power, the incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suspended the controversial policy of allotting two plots in Islamabad to all federal secretaries, grade 22 officers and judges of the apex court.

However, later the prime minister revived the policy. It is interesting to note that while the PML-N commitment of providing housing to the poor of the country remains a far cry, the NS government decided to allot additional plots to the topmost members of the civilian bureaucracy by creating new sectors — F-14 and F-15 — in the federal capital.

During the last PPP regime, this controversial policy remained in force despite its rejection by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

The PAC had recommended the abolition of the allocation of plots to judges, generals, bureaucrats, journalists and others on throwaway prices but neither the last government nor the present regime showed any interest to implement what was recommended by the parliamentary body.

Such is the severity of the politics of plots in today’s Pakistan that some of the BS-22 officers, particularly those belonging to the police service of Pakistan, get additional plots in the name of Police Foundation. There are even a few retired BS-22 police officers, each of whom had got even half a dozen plots from the Police Foundation.

Every secretary interior is also entitled to get a plot from Police Foundation besides what he gets from the federal government. Those who get the chance to serve the Capital Development Authority, even on deputation, acquire a residential plot for the mere reason that they get a posting in the CDA.

In 2013 the law ministry had found the allotment of pricey residential plots of Islamabad to key staff members by the former prime minister as unconstitutional and illegal and recommended that this practice of favouring sycophants should be buried forever.

In its advice to the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, the law ministry had said that this system of promoting coteries, cronies and sycophants must be banished and buried forever. “This system is contrary to the democratic norms and results in invidious discrimination and is also in violation of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The allotment of government plots to the coteries is against all norms of good governance,” the law ministry had said.

But despite all this, no one dares to undo this policy of serving only the influential few.

0



0







Why target Gen Raheel when system serves all influential classes was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182536-Why-target-Gen-Raheel-when-system-serves-all-influential-classes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Why target Gen Raheel when system serves all influential classes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182536-Why-target-Gen-Raheel-when-system-serves-all-influential-classes.