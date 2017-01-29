Print Story
Sanjay Bhansali attacked on set
NEW DELHI: A Bollywood director has been assaulted on set by a group protesting his new movie “Padmavati”, which they claim distorts historical facts about their clan.
Video shows protesters from a group called the Rajput Karni Sena slapping director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and pulling his hair as filming was taking place at a fort in Jaipur on Friday.
The protesters, who also vandalised the set, accuse Bhansali of twisting historical facts by romantically linking a Rajput queen and a Muslim ruler in the movie, according to local media. The Rajputs were a Hindu warrior clan that historically ruled over kingdoms in Western India. The actress playing the Rajput queen, Deepika Padukone, defended the movie on Saturday.