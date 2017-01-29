MIAMI, Florida: American Lexi Thompson fired a career-low 12-under par 61 but compatriot Brittany Lincicome, with the help of a hole in one, clung to a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA season-opening Pure Silk Classic.

Thompson shattered the course and tournament records at the Paradise Island Ocean Club layout in the Bahamas with 10 birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.

Lincicome aced the par-3 12th hole and ran off five birdies in a row. Despite a costly double bogey she was on 17-under 129, one stroke in front of Thompson.

Lincicome didn’t need the putter at 12th, where her seven-iron from the tee found the cup of the 161-yard hole.

An all-American top four saw Gerina Piller third on 132 with Stacy Lewis another shot back. US teen Megan Khang and Thailand’s PK Kongkraphan shared fifth on 135.

Thompson, who won titles last year in Thailand and Japan, began on the back nine with a birdie at 10, then eagled the par-5 11th with a 20-foot putt and birdied the par-3 12th and par-4 13th.

After collecting birdies at the par-5 15th and 18th, Thompson birdied the first and par-3 third then closed with birdies on three of the last four holes.

Thompson, whose only major triumph came at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, smashed the tournament and course record 64 that Lincicome fired on Thursday.

“I thought about it, but I just wanted to keep on playing my own game and see where it goes,” Thompson said of the possibility of shooting a 59. “I was just pin-seeking the whole day. I was just trying to stay with my routine and have good tempo with my golf swing.”

Lincicome, who also began at the 10th tee, birdied the 11th hole then aced the 12th and birdied 13 before taking a double bogey at 14, her lone stumble of the round.

She began her birdie streak at the par-5 18th and closed it at the par-5 fourth then closed with a birdie that proved her margin atop the leaderboard at day’s end.

