KARACHI: Leisure Leagues, a UK-based company promoting small-side football events around the world, has made former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa its ambassador in Pakistan.

Essa was on Friday formally signed for the purpose. Leisure Leagues will begin its journey in Pakistan by organising a festival seven-a-side game between Kaleemullah VII and Mohammad Essa VII here at the Karachi United (KU) Football Ground at Clifton on Sunday evening (today).

“I am happy that I am part of the Leisure Leagues,” Essa told ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

“Such leagues will help our players,” Essa said. Leisure Leagues has been running leisure leagues in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and America for the last two and a half decades.

