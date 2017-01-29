Canada Seniors beat SSGC Seniors

KARACHI: The visiting Canadian Seniors cricket team, comprising over-40 players, began their tour of Pakistan on a winning note as they overpowered Sui Southern Gas Limited Company Limited (SSGC) Seniors by four wickets in the opening game at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Sports Complex in Clifton the other day.

Electing to bat, after winning the toss, SSGC Seniors scored 148 for five in the allotted 22 overs. The Canadians romped home in the final over with three deliveries and five wickets in hand.

Coming in to bat at number three, Mohammad Javed remained undefeated with 72 off 63 balls with the help of one six and eight fours, holding the SSGC Seniors’ innings together. He added 63 for second wicket with Mohammad Salman who struck 30 off 22 balls.

Left-arm medium-pacer Nasir Khan, who was spearheading the Canadian attack, picked up a couple of wickets for 22 runs while spinners Raja Imran, Mahmood Ahmed and Mohammad Shafiq were the other wicket-takers.

Chasing a target of 149 in 22 overs, Canada Seniors got off to an enterprising start as openers Kashif Khan (29 off 30 balls) and Zulfiqar Khan (24 off 18 balls) added 44 for the first wicket. The momentum was sustained by skipper Talal Iqbal who contributed a breezy 29 off 19 balls.

SSGC Seniors fought back through left-arm spinner Sohail Mehdi, who captured three wickets for 29 runs in his five-over spell. The fate of the match was hanging in balance until Raja Imran belted a couple of sixes in his unbeaten 15 off only six balls to take the visitors over the line.

Canada Seniors are scheduled to play half-a-dozen matches against different senior outfits of the city during the tour, having been sponsored by Omar Associates (Pvt) Ltd.

They will be taking on PVCA Seniors in their second game here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today). Fawad Ijaz Khan will be leading PVCA which will also be having Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Sajid Ali, Badar Ansari, Jaffar Qureshi, Azhar Khan, Amir Hameed, Basit Ali Jr, Ahmed Hayat, Iqbal Sheikh, Haris Ayaz, Adnan Malik, Mohummad Yousuf, Mahmood KK, Babar Qureshi, and Nadeem Sheikh with Kaleem Zia Khawaja as the manager.

Canada Seniors will meet Omar Associates Seniors in a T20 floodlit match at the Moin Khan Academy on Tuesday while they will be up against Naya Nazimabad Seniors at the Lawai Stadium on Thursday.

The Canadians will be playing against Rashid Latif Academy Seniors at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday with their final game to be held against Omar Associates Seniors next Sunday.

