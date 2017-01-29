Print Story
Brad Hodge pulls out of PSL 2
January 29, 2017
KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators received a heavy blow on Saturday when the veteran Australian batsman Brad Hodge decided to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his wife was diagnosed with cancer.
Hodge, 42, pulled himself out hours after Gladiators had drafted him to step in for Carlos Brathwaite.
In his replacement, the franchise opted to pick Bangladeshi batsman Mahmudullah, the team sources unveiled.
Hodge played for Peshawar Zalmi in the inaugural edition of PSL. PSL 2 is scheduled to begin from February 9 in the UAE.